Here's Why The NBA Will Keep Having Christmas Day Games

Photo: AP

Last week I agreed with Phil Jackson, that the NBA shouldn’t hold games on Christmas Day because league employees should be allowed to have the holiday with their families.I stand by that, but it’s pretty clear nothing is going to change. The ratings are in for the Christmas Day games, and they’re huge.



The Heat/Lakers game drew a 6.4, a 45% increase from last year’s Cavaliers/Lakers game. It was ABC’s highest-rated regular season game since 2004.

ABC and ESPN pulled “their highest cumulative audience ever for Christmas Day coverage.”

So if you thought five games was a lot this year, you might be in for even more in the near future.

For more NBA news go here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.