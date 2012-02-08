Here's Why The Media Is Suddenly Discovering The Weeks Old Story About Obama And Catholics

The sudden eruption of between the Catholic Church and the Obama administration is now over two weeks old, and we’ve been covering it. But suddenly this morning there is a surge of coverage in the pages of the big newspapers and even on MSNBC this morning.
You have one person to thank:
The media spent the entire last week freaking out about a minuscule grant from the Komen Foundation to Planned Parenthood.
But right beneath their noses the largest religious body in the nation was reading an unprecedented anti-Obama letter to thousands of their parishes.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.