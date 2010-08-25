Hedge Funder's Desperate Attempt To Get A Magazine To Reveal Its Source Is Futile

Right now Paul Singer, the founder of $17 billion New York hedge fund Elliott Management, is seeking a court order to get a magazine to hand over e-mails and the name of its source who gave the magazine information contained in one of the letters he wrote to his investors.



The source – whoever gave the letter to the magazine, AR Alpha – is probably freaking out right now.

But he or she or they shouldn’t worry, because there’s good reason to believe that this case won’t go any further and the source will never be revealed.

One reason is that (presumably), unless AR Alpha hands over what Singer wants soon, a judge will have to legally require the fund to hand over the source.

And that might never happen.

From the American Chronicle:

First Amendment lawyers scoffed at the notion that Elliott has legal grounds to force AR to uphold the hedge fund’s confidentiality agreements.

“It just seems to me to be colossal gall,” said Chuck Tobin, a media lawyer with Holland & Knight in Washington, who said New York state has tough laws protecting journalists from revealing their sources.

Singer seems aware that he wouldn’t win if it were about the First Amendment. So it might not ever come into play. Singer isn’t taking legal issue (yet) with AR Alpha for publishing the letter (the magazine hasn’t published it yet, but they will soon) – his lawyers advised against it, says American Chronicle.

It seems Singer is only interested in the name of the person who gave the magazine one of his letters.

But even if a judge orders the magazine to reveal their source, Singer still might not get what he wants (emails and the name of the source). The AR Alpha reporter might decide not to reveal the source.

We wouldn’t reveal anyone’s name anyway. Put in AR Alpha’s shoes, Business Insider would go to court and let the judge decide. And if it were my source that the judge ruled I had to reveal, I just wouldn’t.

A reporter from the New York Times was put in a similar situation 5 years ago when she was forced by a court to reveal her source. She didn’t, and she was sentenced to spend 4 months in jail.

Four months in jail wouldn’t be fun, but I’d do it. One, to keep my source’s trust. And two, that’d be a great story!

So Paul Singer, if all goes the way it should, your attempt will be futile.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.