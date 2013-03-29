Here's How The Growth Of Mobile Is Leading To An Explosion In Usage

These charts are from the new Future of Mobile slide deck. The deck was produced by Henry Blodget and the team at BI Intelligence, a research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. Please check out the full Future of Mobile deck here. All of the charts and data in the report are available for download from the BI Intelligence library.



There is some debate over whether growth of mobile – smartphones and tablets- equals additive usage or simply cannibalising existing desktop usage.

A deeper look into usage behaviour shows us that each device has a different “prime time”:

Mobile has simply extended the digital day:

And usage is up across the board:

Smartphone users consume an incredible amount of content:

As a result, mobile consumption share is growing:

Read more about The Future of Mobile. Check out BI Intelligence’s new slide deck here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.