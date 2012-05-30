Here's Why The Facebook Phone Is A Terrible Idea

Facebook is hiring a bunch of software and hardware engineers as it preps to build the so-called Facebook Phone.



If Facebook goes through with its plans to have its own physical phone and operating system, then investors should run away screaming. Watch our video explainer below to find out why a Facebook Phone would be an absolute disaster:

Produced By William Wei

