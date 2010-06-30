Here's Why The European Banking Bloodbath Could Get Way, Way Worse

Europe’s banking sector is in the midst of a meltdown as the ECB fails to resolve a key liquidity issue for the region. By having the current facility expire on July 1, the ECB is allowing what was already weak confidence in the sector to become weaker. This is reflected in today’s equity price meltdown.But the next step is far more concerning. If July 1 marks the end of this key liquidity facility, and Spanish bank comments about how vital it is to their survival are true, we’re likely to see the second half of this week look much worse than the first.

The ECB seems to be hoping the stress test results they keep leaking will boost confidence, but no one believes those results because they don’t include the impact of sovereign debt on each bank’s balance sheet. Real estate debt, the focus on the tests, is important, but sovereign debt is now what markets are worried about, and must be addressed to have the desired confidence boosting impact.

Instead, the ECB looks to end a key facility that some consider a vital prop in the system. July 1 might mark the first ‘real’ stress test for banks facing funding problems across Europe. If they don’t blink.

Real estate remains a serious concern, two years on from the highs.

Source: RBS

But surveyed individuals by the Bank of England see Sovereign Debt as the biggest systemic risk right now.

Source: RBS

Those European banks have declared claims across the continent.

Source: RBS

And there is a serious focus on Europe's fringe.

Source: RBS

Those sovereign debt holdings have only grown since 2008.

Source: Deutsche Bank

A good example of a sovereign debt worry, Spanish bonds.

Source: Morgan Stanley

And those 4 fringe economies, by far not the region's largest, are reliant on ECB liquidity.

Source: Deutsche Bank

Liquidity that makes up a large part of the ECB's balance sheet, and that ends on July 1.

Source: Deutsche Bank

UK banks, perceived to be strong, are themselves experiencing an increase in funding problems.

Source: Nomura

Source: Deutsche Bank

