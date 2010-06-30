Here's Why The European Banking Bloodbath Could Get Way, Way Worse

Photo: AP

Europe’s banking sector is in the midst of a meltdown as the ECB fails to resolve a key liquidity issue for the region. By having the current facility expire on July 1, the ECB is allowing what was already weak confidence in the sector to become weaker. This is reflected in today’s equity price meltdown.But the next step is far more concerning. If July 1 marks the end of this key liquidity facility, and Spanish bank comments about how vital it is to their survival are true, we’re likely to see the second half of this week look much worse than the first.



The ECB seems to be hoping the stress test results they keep leaking will boost confidence, but no one believes those results because they don’t include the impact of sovereign debt on each bank’s balance sheet. Real estate debt, the focus on the tests, is important, but sovereign debt is now what markets are worried about, and must be addressed to have the desired confidence boosting impact.

Instead, the ECB looks to end a key facility that some consider a vital prop in the system. July 1 might mark the first ‘real’ stress test for banks facing funding problems across Europe. If they don’t blink.

