Here's Why The COO Of A Hugely Successful Agency Walks Away

Rick Webb, one of the co-founders of The Barbarian Group, is leaving after 10 years.



The split was amicable, but we were curious about why the COO of such a massively popular company would sell his stake and depart.

So we emailed Webb.

He was about to hit the road, but he graciously responded before disappearing.

His response:

Haha it’s so funny how much double speak there is in our industry. Everyone assumes when say I don’t have any plans, I secretly have a master plan. I should encourage that thinking, I suppose, but the truth is I really have no idea. I kind of grew up with TBG, and I want to see what I’m like when I’m not overworked. Like am I REALLY a workaholic? Or maybe it was just imposed on me by circumstance! I want to discover that. I also want to remember what it’s like to not wake up and immediately check my email and have latent email anxiety every second of the day. So I am taking the time to do the things I couldn’t do enough of before – write, travel, visit friends, attend weird conferences on topics outside my industry, and go see some bands. I suspect after a few months I’ll discover I love the Internet and am a workaholic, and then I’ll go figure out what I want to do, but honestly I have no idea. Also because I owned a company, I didn’t get the regular deluge of recruiter calls that all my employees got. I figure a few months of unemployment will help me see who might actually be interested in working with me down the road.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.