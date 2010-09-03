Here's Why The Banking Industry Will Bounce Back With Ease From The Great Recession

Let me clear from the start. After paying for the mistakes of their past poor lending practices in the order of $400-500 billion in losses, the U.S. banking industry will survive and recover from the Greatest Recession Since the Great Depression (GRSGD) quite well and everything will return to normal.



The indication of the banking industry’s resilience is already beginning to show in the latest set of numbers reported to the FDIC. Here’s a chart that provides a snapshot view:

Five-Year Bank Financials

Reported to FDIC as of 06/30/2010

(Dollars in Billions)

Income/Expense Category

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010*

Total Interest Income

643

725

603

541

546

Total Interest Expense

313

372

246

145

113

Net Interest Income

330

353

357

396

433

Total Noninterest Income

240

233

208

260

245

Total Noninterest Expense

332

367

368

385

386

Net Noninterest Expense

(92)

(134)

(160)

(125)

(141)

Net Interest & Noninterest

238

219

197

271

292

Less Provision for Losses

30

69

176

249

180

Pre-tax Net Income

208

150

21

22

112

Less Tax and Extraordinary

63

50

16

12

32

Net Income

145

100

5

10

80

Other Items of Note

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010*

Assets

11,862

13,034

13,847

13,108

13,221

Equity

1,248

1,348

1,296

1,466

1,506

Nonperforming AssetsNPA

129

218

393

535

513

Equity Less NPA

1,119

1,130

903

931

993

Net Charge offs

27

44

100

187

201

Dividends Paid

94

110

51

47

35

Salaries–part of non int exp

150

159

151

163

168

* 2010 Figures annualized by doubling current amounts reported as of 06/30/2010

Source: FDIC Statistics on Depository Institutions

The five-year period that is shown in Exhibit 1 allows us to see somewhat how things have changed in the banking industry before and since the GRSGD. For example, the financial values of 2006 provide a fair perspective of the steady state condition of the banks prior to the GRSGD; the values from 2007 reflect the first initial signs of the GRSGD; and the values from the last three years show how the banks have managed to pay for their mistakes.

So how have the banks recovered and paid for their mistakes? The first two of lines of Exhibit 1 (net interest income and net interest expense) tell quite a bit of the story. The banking industry has borrowed cheaper and passed less of their cheaper borrowing onto the customer. Net interest income in 2010 is up nearly $100 billion from the values of 2006. Ka-chink number one.

Although the banking industry has been able to maintain their non-interest income resulting from their fiduciary activities, services charges, and trading fees pretty much constant throughout the GRSGD, non-interest expense which reflect things like salaries and employee benefits, premise and equipment expense has gone up.

Of course, we have to remember that banks do not operate like most businesses. When problems arise in most business, it results in personnel layoffs, bonus cuts, and even the shutdown of inefficient operations. In the banking industry, inefficient operations are simply taken over by another bank and reopened under new management.

So in the banking industry, one of the best ways to account for poor management practices is not to reduce salaries and bonuses, but to cut dividends paid to the stockholders. Check Exhibit 1 out to see if this has been the case. Ka-chink number two.

Another way to help cover losses for your mistakes is to pay less taxes, or in other words, write the losses for your mistakes off, and let other taxpayers pick up the bill. Ka-chink number three.

Bankers are by no means stupid and a quick review of their financials shows that to be the case. Instead of looking for inefficiencies inside their organisations, they have managed to pass their “mismanagement” onto their customers, their stockholders, and the taxpayers.

While managing to pull this off, the banking industry has been able to reduce their assets by cutting the amount of their lending (loans are down about a little over $650 billion since 2007) while increasing their book equity. Such a deal. And to think we gave them TARP, too.

