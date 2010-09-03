Here's Why The Banking Industry Will Bounce Back With Ease From The Great Recession

Let me clear from the start.  After paying for the mistakes of their past poor lending practices in the order of $400-500 billion in losses, the U.S. banking industry will survive and recover from the Greatest Recession Since the Great Depression (GRSGD) quite well and everything will return to normal. 

The indication of the banking industry’s resilience is already beginning to show in the latest set of numbers reported to the FDIC.  Here’s a chart that provides a snapshot view:

                            Five-Year Bank Financials

 

 

                    Reported to FDIC as of 06/30/2010 

 

                                            (Dollars in Billions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income/Expense Category

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010*

Total Interest Income

         643

         725

         603

         541

         546

Total Interest Expense

         313

         372

         246

         145

         113

  Net Interest Income

         330

         353

         357

         396

         433

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Noninterest Income

         240

         233

         208

         260

         245

Total Noninterest Expense

         332

         367

         368

         385

         386

  Net Noninterest Expense

         (92)

       (134)

       (160)

       (125)

       (141)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest & Noninterest

         238

         219

         197

         271

         292

 

 

 

 

 

 

  Less Provision for Losses

           30

           69

         176

         249

         180

Pre-tax Net Income

         208

         150

           21

           22

         112

 

 

 

 

 

 

  Less Tax and Extraordinary

           63

           50

          16

           12

           32

Net Income

         145

         100

             5

           10

           80

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Items of Note

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010*

Assets

    11,862

    13,034

    13,847

   13,108

    13,221

Equity

      1,248

      1,348

      1,296

      1,466

      1,506

Nonperforming AssetsNPA

         129

         218

         393

         535

         513

Equity Less NPA

      1,119

      1,130

         903

         931

         993

Net Charge offs

           27

           44

         100

         187

         201

Dividends Paid

           94

         110

           51

           47

           35

Salaries–part of non int exp

         150

         159

         151

         163

         168

 

 

 

 

 

 

* 2010 Figures annualized by doubling current amounts reported as of 06/30/2010 

Source: FDIC Statistics on Depository Institutions

 

 

The five-year period that is shown in Exhibit 1 allows us to see somewhat how things have changed in the banking industry before and since the GRSGD.  For example, the financial values of 2006 provide a fair perspective of the steady state condition of the banks prior to the GRSGD; the values from 2007 reflect the first initial signs of the GRSGD; and the values from the last three years show how the banks have managed to pay for their mistakes.

So how have the banks recovered and paid for their mistakes?  The first two of lines of Exhibit 1 (net interest income and net interest expense) tell quite a bit of the story.  The banking industry has borrowed cheaper and passed less of their cheaper borrowing onto the customer.  Net interest income in 2010 is up nearly $100 billion from the values of 2006.  Ka-chink number one.

Although the banking industry has been able to maintain their non-interest income resulting from their fiduciary activities, services charges, and trading fees pretty much constant throughout the GRSGD, non-interest expense which reflect things like salaries and employee benefits, premise and equipment expense has gone up.

Of course, we have to remember that banks do not operate like most businesses.  When problems arise in most business, it results in personnel layoffs, bonus cuts, and even the shutdown of inefficient operations.  In the banking industry, inefficient operations are simply taken over by another bank and reopened under new management.

So in the banking industry, one of the best ways to account for poor management practices is not to reduce salaries and bonuses, but to cut dividends paid to the stockholders.  Check Exhibit 1 out to see if this has been the case.  Ka-chink number two.

Another way to help cover losses for your mistakes is to pay less taxes, or in other words, write the losses for your mistakes off, and let other taxpayers pick up the bill.  Ka-chink number three.

Bankers are by no means stupid and a quick review of their financials shows that to be the case.  Instead of looking for inefficiencies inside their organisations, they have managed to pass their “mismanagement” onto their customers, their stockholders, and the taxpayers.

While managing to pull this off, the banking industry has been able to reduce their assets by cutting the amount of their lending (loans are down about a little over $650 billion since 2007) while increasing their book equity.  Such a deal.  And to think we gave them TARP, too.

