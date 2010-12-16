Here's Why That Trade The New Jersey Nets Just Made Will Backfire

Photo: AP

The New Jersey Nets just sent Terrence Williams to Houston in a three-team trade.In return, they received Lakers guard Sasha Vujacic, the Lakers’ 2011 first-round pick, and a lottery-protected 2012 pick from the Rockets. The Nets also sent forward Joe Smith to the Lakers.



The Nets obviously made the deal with an eye on Carmelo Anthony. New Jersey got trade bait (draft picks covted by Anthony’s team) and unloaded the talented, but troubled, Terrence Williams as part of the swap.

But the Nets made a grave mistake with this trade. First, the Nets gave away young talent banking on the fact that an opposing superstar will want to commit long-term to their 6-19 squad.

Worse, in exchange for Williams (a player who can fill the stat sheet, plays commendable defence, and has terrific athleticism,) the Nets got two late first round picks. Sure, Denver has made its desire for draft picks well-known, but the type the Nets acquired are useless. Many general managers would rather have the second-round pick the Nets already own than the Lakers’ first rounder.

It’s rare for any player picked outside the top-25 to develop into a rotation player. But while first-round picks automatically get two guaranteed years, general managers have the luxury of the standard non-guaranteed contracts for second rounders.

The lottery-protected Rockets pick is destined to be a late pick as well – not the type of asset the Nuggets can use to potentially replace Anthony. So while the Nets will sell this trade as another step towards acquiring an unwilling superstar, we’re left wondering whether the Nets surrendered a better trade asset, in Terrence Williams, than they acquired.

Follow more NBA news on the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.