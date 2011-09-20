Here's Why Texas A&M Ticket Prices Have More Than Doubled Since The Start Of The Season

When we created the TiqIQ Top 25 at the beginning of this season as a way to track the highest average price for all college football teams, we expected some movement. We did not however, expect anything as meteoric as Texas A&M’s rise from #21 to #3 over the course of just four weeks.



When we first released the list in late August, the Aggies average ticket price for all home games was $136. Since then, they’ve risen 73%, to an average of $236, leapfroging such powerhouses like Alabama, Auburn as well as in-state rival Texas. Three weeks into the season, they trail only Nebraska and Oregon for the highest average price in the nation.

There are two obvious reasons for the spike, one of which is their on-the-field performance. With their 2-0 start, A&M sits at #8 in the AP poll, a position they have not had in over 15 years. As a result, fans are understandably excited. The second reason has to do with off-the-field media coverage of their pending move to the SEC. After their week one win over SMU, The Aggies announced that they would be fleeing the Big 12 to the SEC. Despite a lawsuit by Baylor looking to hold up the move in court, A&M jumped nine slots from #21 to #12 in the week following the announcement. In the subsequent weeks, they have moved up at an average of $37 per week, with this week being the biggest yet, at $56.

If one questions the financial benefits of the so-called super-conferences, A&M’s climb up the TiqIQ Top 25 may well be a leading indicator of the financial windfall to come. In the last 4 weeks, A&M sellers have gained $2.4 Million in profits in the secondary ticket market as a result of the move from #21 to #3. While not yet directly benefiting the team, a higher average ticket price in the secondary market will ultimately translate to higher primary ticket prices, which will directly benefit the school. With future match-ups against SEC like Alabama and Auburn, booster donations are sure to increase as well. There are also the lucrative media rights comes with the SEC’s nationally televised games. ESPN alone pays the SEC a $150 million annually.

With all the money being unearthed in this realignment frenzy, it’s no surprise that Pittsburgh and Syracuse announced last week they would forsake tradition in the name of bigger revenue streams. So far, Neither Pitt nor Syracuse are close to cracking the TiqIQ Top 25, but check back in 2015 after they’ve had a few years of ACC recruiting and exposure. If they’re really lucky, maybe they’ll even be Orange or Panther with their eyes on the White House.

