Here's why Telstra's innovation boss thinks the Internet of Things is a long way from lifting off

There are a few things that need to happen if the Internet of Things (IoT) is going to hit the volumes the tech industry is predicting, Telstra’s innovation boss says.

Some forecasters see between 50 and 75 billion devices connected to the internet over the next five to seven years.

But Telstra general manager of Innovation and Strategy Andrew Scott said in order to get that sort of volume of connected devices “we need to see a few things come through”.

Listing off challenges for reaching those targets, Scott says there are still issues around connectivity, cost and data including device recharge frequency, device life and the ability to cope with data security and huge volumes of information.

Using the example of pet-trackers which sit on your furry friend’s collar, Scott said: “It’s just not feasible to use these existing technologies [like broadband] to do those sorts of services.”

For the IoT to reach its full potential, Scott said Low Power Wide Area Networks networks like LoRa first need to be deployed around the world.

“In order to see these 50 billion connected devices connected to dog collars and the like we need to see these new networks come through,” he said.

