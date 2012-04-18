Here's Why Tallahassee Really Is The Best Place To Retire

Photo: Flickr / Dolor Ipsum

The Washington Economics Group recently named the best U.S. cities for retirees in which Tallahassee, Fla. took first place. Tallahassee has everything boomers say they want, from stellar health care and lower-than-average gas and food prices to weather that’s sunny year-round.



A family feel and lack of a state or local income tax also make it a must for anyone preparing to punch out of work.

