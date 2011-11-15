Here's Why Switzerland Is Improving Its Luxury Properties

Photo: Jess & Peter via Flickr

Despite Europe standing on the edge of the financial abyss, it’s apparently not the worst time to buy property on the continent.In particular, if you’re a high net-worth individual, now might be the time to invest in some luxury European property. But where to find this? London? Paris? A few years ago, yes, but now Switzerland is entering the fray as a top location for luxury property.



According to research undertaken by commercial real estate firm, Knight Frank, Switzerland has sought to improve its luxury property opportunities in the past two years, hoping to put itself on a parallel with London, New York and Hong Kong as appealing locations for suggestions.

The firm notes that despite being a haven for high net-worth individuals, the country has struggled when it comes to building luxury properties when compared with other locations.

So, here’s how and why Switzerland is improving its luxury property market.

