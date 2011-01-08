Here's Why Steve Jobs Would Let Verizon Announce The Verizon iPhone

Photo: Illustration by Business Insider

Verizon Wireless has scheduled a press conference next Tuesday, Jan. 11, in New York, and the quick consensus is that this is finally when Verizon will announce the Verizon iPhone.Quickly, people on Twitter are wondering why Steve Jobs would let Verizon announce this, instead of an Apple-hosted event.



Simple answer: Because this isn’t a new product. It’s last year’s iPhone 4, with an antenna that can talk to Verizon’s CDMA network.

It’s not this year’s iPhone 5. That will likely get announced in June, and yes, you can bet that Apple and Steve Jobs will be hosting that one at the annual WWDC expo.

Apple doesn’t host a big press conference every time another European carrier starts selling the iPhone. So even though the Verizon iPhone is huge — we expect Apple to sell 10 million of them this year — it isn’t necessarily worth a “Stevenote.”

