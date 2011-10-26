Here's Why Smaller Apartment Buildings Are A Great Investment

Photo: Dylan Passmore via Flickr

Many real estate investors overlook some of the most profitable investment properties because they don’t understand how smaller properties can equal big profits.They get caught up in the “bigger is better” mentality and miss out on some of the most profitable investments right in their own backyards.



Contrary to what some real estate gurus say, you don’t have to buy multifamily properties of 150 units or more to make a big profit.

Smaller multifamily properties can provide an investor some of the strongest investment opportunities if you know what you are looking for.

You can find them everywhere, and often times can buy them for much higher immediate returns and at better purchase terms than larger properties.

We define smaller multifamily properties as those having four to 100 apartments or units. This size of property can be a great fit for individual or a small group of investors.

At this size, the income can adequately cover the expenses of the property and factor in management, debt service, and vacancy expenses.

Some of the advantages of investing in smaller multifamily properties are:

Smaller properties usually have less competition than larger properties. When acquiring smaller properties, you are usually competing against individual investors instead of large companies, institutional investors, or investment groups.

You can find properties with higher cash on cash returns. Often times you can buy smaller properties that provide higher cash on cash and internal rates of return on your investment dollars.

They take less equity to purchase. Because they are smaller, they don’t require millions of dollars in equity to purchase, allowing you to purchase them individually or with a small group of investors, and own a higher percentage of the property.

With smaller properties, you can often make more money per unit each and every month than with bigger properties.

There are more of them in your backyard. There is a larger number of smaller properties than large apartment complexes which makes them easier to find.

Many have more flexible sellers. These properties are normally owned by private individuals who have the ability to get creative if they want to and don’t have to go to a large ownership group for approval.

They are often managed by less sophisticated investors who are scared to raise rents, fearing that their tenants will move out. This provides more opportunities for hands-on owners to achieve management improvements and value creation.

They can be closed on quicker than larger properties.

As you can see, there are many advantages to investing in smaller properties, where some of the biggest returns can be found. It’s easy to get caught up in the game of trying to compete with larger investors who own more units, but like a mentor of mine told me early on in my investing career, “It’s not how many multifamily units you own, it’s how much you make per unit.”

