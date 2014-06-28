Here's Why Robots Will Increasingly Be Less, Not More, Human-Like

Robots have been a reality on factory assembly lines for over twenty years. But it is only relatively recently that robots have become advanced enough to penetrate into home and office settings.

BI Intelligence estimates that there will be a $US1.5 billion market for consumer and business robots by 2019.

But our robot future likely won’t be a world in which it becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish human from robot. Instead, robot manufacturers are moving away from human-like robots, as they try to overcome the problem of the ‘uncanny valley,’ a term coined by Japanese robotics professor Masahiro Mori in 1970.

This refers to the visceral human resistance to any robot that becomes too human-like. Consumers tend to feel empathy toward machines as they gain human attributes, but only up to a point, after which feelings quickly turn to repulsion.

Some robot designers seem to have consciously avoided any human-like features in their devices (none of iRobot’s home cleaning products echo the human anatomy or shape). Others, like Meka, a robot development company recently acquired by Google, have sought to create robot limbs and faces meant to be sympathetic (and allow robots to complete certain actions) but sufficiently non-human in appearance to avoid the uncanny valley problem.

In a new report from BI Intelligence we assess the market for consumer and office robots, taking a close look at the three distinct categories within this market — home cleaning, telepresence, and home entertainment robots. We also examine the market for industrial manufacturing robots since it is the market where many robotics companies got their start, and remains the largest robot market by revenue. And finally, we assess the factors that might still limit the consumer robot market.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up >>

Here are some of the most important takeaways from the report:

For full access to the Robot Report and all BI Intelligence’s coverage of the mobile industry, sign up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.