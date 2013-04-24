Here's Why Psy Is Tweeting Emoticons At Bill Gates

Improbable as it may sound, K-pop star Psy and tech giant Bill Gates have recently been tweeting at each other.



Why is Psy sending Gates smiley faces?

The two are both taking part in the international effort to end polio. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is dedicated to fight polio. Earlier this year Gates announced on the “Colbert Report” that the disease would be eradicated in six years.

So when the techie turned philanthropist saw that Psy had become a spokesperson for Rotary’s “This Close” campaign, which also aims to end polio, he couldn’t help but tweet a picture of the ad and praising the rapper.

To which Psy responded:

