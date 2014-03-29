Here's Why Pinterest's New Ads Could Draw In A Lot Brands

Pinterest has announced they will begin rolling out ads next quarter, and rumors suggest those ads won’t come cheap. So, what will entice brands to pony up?

Very attractive demographics, and a site that’s extremely well-suited for commerce integration.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we looked at the demographic breakdowns of the major social networks, as well as each one’s unique characteristics. Pinterest has a high-income user base that’s very interested in using the site for shopping inspiration.

Here are some of the top statistics on Pinterest’s users:

