Here's Why Pinterest's New Ads Could Draw In A Lot Brands

Pinterest has announced they will begin rolling out ads next quarter, and rumors suggest those ads won’t come cheap. So, what will entice brands to pony up?
Very attractive demographics, and a site that’s extremely well-suited for commerce integration.
In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we looked at the demographic breakdowns of the major social networks, as well as each one’s unique characteristics. Pinterest has a high-income user base that’s very interested in using the site for shopping inspiration.
Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>
Here are some of the top statistics on Pinterest’s users:
- The scrapbooking social network skews especially toward higher-income consumers, and especially women.
- Over two out of five U.S. Internet users who are between the ages of 18 and 50 have used Pinterest.
- Pinterest is extremely popular among iPad users, meaning brands have a strong canvas to showcase their offerings. Pinterest users already account for 48.2% of all social media sharing on iPads.
- What exactly are they sharing? Well, food and drink-related content accounts for 18% of all items shared, the most of any category, according to the classification scheme devised by ShareThis.
- The best time to post on Pinterest is either between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., but you’ll want to avoid the late afternoon between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., when many suburban families are sitting down for dinner and watching the nightly news.
In full, the special report:
- Analyses gender, income, and age statistics for each social network
- Breaks down the best data for Tumblr, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google+
- Includes 16 charts and datasets that provide an in-depth picture of demographics on each of the major social networks
- Discusses mobile activity on social media and its relative weight on each of the platforms
- Looks at daypart statistics to gauge how demographics drives daily activity peaks on each of the networks
- Examines how international the user bases of each social network have become
For full instant access to the report on Social Media Demographics, sign up for a free two week trial subscription to BI Intelligence.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.