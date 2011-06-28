Here's Why People Suddenly Think The Greek Austerity Bill Is Going To Pass

Photo: y ΠΑΣΟΚ, Flickr

Yes, there are some ruling party MPs who have indicated their opposition to the deal, but it looks like PM George Papandreou is pealing off some support from the opposition New Democracy party.From Kathimerini:



Meanwhile, rifts have also appeared in the ranks of conservative New Democracy ahead of the vote.

On Monday, ND deputy Elsa Papadimitriou indicated that she might go against the party line and vote for the measures, noting that now was a time “to put the good of the nation above party interests.”

Hence Athens stocks are surging this morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.