Here's Why People Hate Their Real Estate Agents

I had an interesting conversation stream recently that I thought I’d re-share. I dropped the participants names off (just in case).



My conversation began on Twitter with a question from a friend:

Broker/Friend: Why do people hate real estate agents?

Me: Probably for same reason they hate appraisers.

Conversation that moved over to Facebook (my Twitter stream flows through it)

Colleague 1: People “hate” what they fear. People mostly fear the unknown. They also hate situations in which they don’t get what they think they want. Real estate valuations and transactions are the vortex for unmet expectations as well as the unknown. From a philosophical perspective many believe hate and fear are synonymous.

If that’s true, perhaps the vibe agents and appraisers receive is more fear that just comes across as hate. Information and explanations can diffuse and even disperse some of that. Setting expectations properly and education. Sometimes I think agents and appraisers simply get busy and skip some basic steps that could help.

People in every profession get too busy and skip those steps. Of course, you can never satisfy the arseholes, but I believe a few simple customer service-oriented tactics could make life easier for everyone involved. Thanks for letting me post on your wall and I hope you have a great weekend.

Me: Well said [redact]. I think also that the bar is so low in both industries that there is a wider range of competence – combine that with a large and significant asset tied to raw emotion and self worth and a whole lot of hate is the byproduct.

Colleague 1: That’s a really good point. When people are dealing with what is most often the single largest asset they’ll ever possess, emotions naturally run high and they do let it become very personal.

Friend: In my experience, lying is the #1 problem I’ve had with real estate agents. Reason # 2 would be when they flirt with my husband and act as if I’m not there.

This post originally appeared at Miller Samuel’s Matrix blog.

