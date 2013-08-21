CHART: Here's Why One In Six Australians Left Their Jobs Last Year

About one in six of working Australians left their jobs in the 12 months to February 2013, new data from the Bureau of Statistics reveals.

According to the ABS’ latest Labour Mobility survey, there were a total of 12.5 million Australians who had worked “at some time” during the year. Of those, 92% were employed at February 2013, 3% were unemployed, and the remaining 5% had left the workforce.

About 1.2 million of the 2 million people who left their jobs during the year did so voluntarily.

The remaining 800,000 Australians left because they were in temporary or seasonal positions, were retrenched, or had their employer go out of business.

From the ABS’ data, here’s why people left their jobs:

