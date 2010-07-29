Here's How Obama Saved Us From The Second Great Depression

Hugo Dixon of Reuters Breaking Views spoke to CNBC about the prevention of a Second Great Depression and the policies that need to be pursued now.



1:05 We’ve got rid of the Great Depression scenario, but we have a lot of weight on the economy.

1:45 We are not in the snap back V-shaped recovery that people hoped for.

2:20 These sort of recessions linger much long than those caused by the ordinary business cycle.

3:30 What happening in 2008 and 2009, in terms of bailouts, was vital. But governments have to be decisive about peeling back stimulus.

4:50 We need to move towards balanced programs, unemployment will remain high, but it has to be done. And it will be nothing like the Great Depression.

