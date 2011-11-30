Why Newt Gingrich Gets Away With Scandals And Mistakes That Would Doom Other Candidates

Photo: AP

Newt Gingrich’s political and personal life is riddled with the kinds of indiscretions and unorthodoxies that would normally torpedo a Republican’s effort to win to his/her party’s nomination. But, on the contrary, Gingrich continues to rise even as his rivals suffer from the same mistakes — whether it be infidelity, immigration, or health care.There’s a simple reason for this, as Ben Domenech smartly writes: “Gingrich’s skeletons have bleached in the sun for a decade. Republican voters have had time to forgive him, or in the case of the false “divorced his wife on her deathbed” story, learned the truth.“



A significant part of the Gingrich appeal is that after a whip-lash-inducing six months of successive upheavals in the GOP field, conservatives are reaching for a safe candidate. And despite all of his faults — of which there are many — Gingrich hearkens back to the glory days of the 1990s when the economy was booming, and Republicans were nearly able to bring down a President.

The question for Gingrich is not how long this suspension of reality will last, it’s how will GOP voters react when they are forced to come to terms with his past. He himself admits that he’s far from perfect — but says he’s at least more conservative (and electable) than Romney.

With 35 days to the Iowa Caucuses, and with no other conservative standing ready to rise in the polls, that might just be a winning strategy.

