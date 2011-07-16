Here's Why News Corps Is Protecting The TV Business Above All

News Corp ditched News Of The World with relatively little protest. And as the investigation heats up, multiple execs have taken the hit.



What really matters is protecting the TV business, as you can in this revenue chart from The Economist. Cable network programming is far-and-away the biggest money maker, even more including filmed entertainment, television and satellite TV.

Unfortunately for New Corp, a scandal in one small part of their operation has been enough to call the entire thing into question. At least, that’s what Senator Jay Rockefeller thinks.

