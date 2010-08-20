Here's Why There Are Already More Than 120 Daily Deals Sites Trying To Be The Next Groupon

With the wild popularity of sites like Groupon and LivingSocial, the number of daily deals sites have grown exponentially with over 120 different sites in existence and more to come.



The co-founder of a Daily Deals aggregation site called Yipit , Vinicius Vacanti, tells us the reason for this tremendous growth in the daily deals space:

“These companies are extremely inexpensive to run. You just need a sales staff, the technology is very trivial, and you start making money right away.”

