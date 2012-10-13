Here's A Simple Exercise Showing Why SEALs Should Be Making Video Games

Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about OpSec (Operational Security) violations, intelligence leaks, and questionable behaviour on behalf of American armed forces, and even the U.S. president.



At such a high level, Top Secret covert ops should remain secret. Or should they?

Tier 1 operators: the highest level secret operators, SEALs and Army Special Forces (Delta or Combined Arms Groups), are given this designation primarily for their access to equipment and capabilities — air strikes, High Altitude, Low Opening (HALO) drops, and really cool guns.

In the end, at the heart of the battle, it boils down to men on the ground, “putting metal into meat” as one colonel once told me — basic infantry tactics don’t change, the operator just gets better and better at executing.

Check out this video from the upcoming Warfighter game, the development of which Matt Bissonnette’s (the infamous SEAL who was in on the bin Laden raid) company advised.



So were you up to snuff?

This next video is another example of why I think fellas like Bissonnette should keep writing books, keep making movies, and keep advising on video games.

If anything, they act as a deterrent to America’s enemies — a psychological operation.

And why be worried about OpSec, Marines dropped leaflets over Fallujah three days prior to storming the city.

If you’re this good, it doesn’t matter if they know you’re coming.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.