Here's Why Mobile Messaging Apps Have Gotten So Much Attention Lately

From the acquisition of WhatsApp by Facebook, to the growing prominence of anonymous messaging apps like Whisper and Secret, mobile-social messaging is having a tech moment.

Why?

Because these apps are incredibly popular. Last year, three of the world’s top 10 social properties were messaging platforms: WhatsApp, LINE, and WeChat.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we take a global snapshot of social networks and find a lot of other surprises as well. For example, YouTube is close behind Facebook for monthly active users (MAUs), or in second-place worldwide. And China’s Qzone is the third largest social property in the world in terms of audience size.

In the report, BI Intelligence compares the world’s largest social networks in two ways. First, we evaluate the biggest properties side-by-side in terms of total audience size. Then we analyse the markets where each has the most growth potential, and their demographics in terms of country-of-origin.

Here are some of the other big surprises:

