Marketers Shouldn't Wait To Join The Latest Social Networks -- The Benefits Accrue To Those Who Get There First

A new social network or messaging app seems to launch every week. Marketers — whose resources are already strapped keeping up feeds on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram — might look askance at the latest, hottest platform that could be all but forgotten in a year.

But even if marketers don’t have the time to devote a lot of energy to the latest social network, it still makes sense to have a presence there.

A new report from BI Intelligence finds that much of what determines which brands win and lose on social media is who gets there first and keeps the lights on. Often, brands sit on the sidelines waiting to see if the latest social network craze will really become the next Instagram. Our analysis finds that this is the wrong approach. Brands should jump into emerging social networks early.

The report includes a downloadable Excel file with a list of the top 83 consumer-facing global brands and the size of their follower bases on Facebook and Twitter, along with our extensive data sets analysing how brands perform comparatively based on when they joined each network.

We also look at who the early-adopter effect matters to the most, and which brands managed to buck the trend and catch up anyway — despite a late start.

Here’s a look at some of the study’s key findings:

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

Incidentally, BI Intelligence also recently published an analysis of data showing that college students are receptive to Snapchat-based marketing.

In full, the report:

