Here's Why Major Overhauls Of Large Web Sites Don't Go Over Well

was spot on, and his column was full of great analysis and good suggestions of where Digg should go next.



One part of his post stood out, and I think it’s right on the money:

2. Digg chose dramatic overhaul over gradual changes. If we’ve learned anything from Facebook’s many redesign and privacy fiascoes, it’s that major overhauls of large websites don’t go over well. The company tried to launch way too many things all at once, and the result was a buggy platform that frightened users.

This is so true. I think after the initial launch, if you have a large number of users, the ‘big launch’ should be avoided as much as possible. The main reason being users can’t digest it all at once.

If you release separate features continually over time, users can adapt to each of them give feedback on each, and you can debug and alter them as you see fit.

What do we want? Gradual change. When do we want it? In due course.

This article originally appeared at Caterina.net and is republished here with permission.

