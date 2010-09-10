Are Women Worse Than Men At Managing Money?

Alexa von Tobel realised that personal finance wasn’t taught in schools across the United States. So, she made a website called LearnVest that helps women manage their finances.



But why focus on women? Alexa von Tobel simply tells us that women control 83% of household spending decisions. With a massive audience like that, why not throw most of your resources into that pool?

