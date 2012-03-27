These Are The 10 Biggest Brand Bullies In The United States

Photo: AP

The San Francisco-based website Trademarkia has launched a campaign to expose companies who bully smaller businesses for allegedly misusing or copying their brands.While trademark bullying is hardly a new phenomenon, it’s always surprising to see the most prominent offenders.



Lance Armstrong, founder of Livestrong, for example, might be an admirable philanthropist, but if you’re a company that uses either “live” or “strong” in your name, Armstrong (or at least his lawyers) will get on his bike and hunt you down.

“It’s really unfair because you’re trying to build your brand around a name,” Tradmarkia co-founder Raj Abhyanker told Business Insider. “And you aren’t thinking about Lance Amstrong; you’re just thinking about the word ‘strong.'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.