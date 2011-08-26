'Jewish Cowboy' Kinky Friedman Wants You To Vote For Rick Perry

Country singer/comedian Kinky Friedman, who challenged Rick Perry as an independent in the 2006 Texas gubernatorial election, is backing his one-time opponent’s presidential bid.



The Texas musician and mystery novelist, who once said his dog could run Texas better than Perry, changed his tune with a glowing—and hilarious—endorsement, published last night by the Daily Beast.

It may just be a ploy to get Perry out of Austin, but Friedman swears that he and his former rival are now good friends.

“When I die, I am to be cremated, and the ashes are to be thrown in Rick Perry’s hair,” Friedman writes. “He is not only a good sport, he is a good, kindhearted man, and he once sat in on drums with ZZ Top.”

Here are the other reasons Kinky wants you to vote for Rick Perry:

He’s experienced: “He’s been governor since Christ was a cowboy.”

His economic record: “Even though my pal and fellow Texan Paul Begala has pointed out that no self-respecting Mexican would sneak across the border for one of Rick Perry’s low-level jobs, the stats don’t entirely lie. Compared with the rest of the country, Texas is kicking major arse in terms of jobs and the economy, and Rick should get credit for that … Could Rick Perry fix the economy? Hell, yes! Texas is exhibit A; Rick’s fingerprints are all over it.”

He loves Israel: “As a Jewish cowboy (or ‘Juusshh,’ as we say in Texas), I know Perry to be a true friend of Israel…There exists a visceral John Wayne kinship between Israelis and Texans, and Rick Perry gets it.”

He’s connected to God: “God talks to televangelists, football coaches, and people in mental hospitals. Why shouldn’t he talk to Rick Perry? In the spirit of Joseph Heller, I have a covenant with God. I leave him alone and he leaves me alone. If, however, I have a big problem, I ask God for the answer. He tells Rick Perry. And Rick tells me.”

Anyone is better than Obama: “I would support Charlie Sheen over Obama. Obama has done for the economy what pantyhose did for foreplay. … While Obama is busy putting the hyphen between “anal” and “retentive” Rick will be rolling up his sleeves and getting to work.”

Read the whole essay at The Daily Beast >

