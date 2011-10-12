Here's The Presentation Jeff Gundlach Just Gave To Some Happy Investors

Jeffrey Gundlach’s Doubline Multi-Asset Growth Fund is up 2% year-to-date.



Just a few hours ago, Gundlach led a call with investors to explain how he did it.

Among other things, the fund has been long Treasuries, long gold, and short copper. It also has no exposure to emerging market equities.

Pretty brilliant.

We’ve got the full presentation that accompanied his call today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.