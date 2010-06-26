Here's Why Japan Is Nothing Like The PIIGS

Michael Schuman at Time asks whether it’s time to tweak the world’s favourite acronym and add Japan to the PIIGS.



The country does have its problems, which Schuman lists

High government debt? Check.

Low growth prospects? Check.

Desperate need for reform? Check.

Concern about the state of national finances? Check.

But it does have its strengths, as well, notes Schuman. For example, for the most part, nearly all of the government’s monster debt is financed domestically, from its famously thrifty population.

For another thing, it has its own Yen printing press, which is hugely desirable right now. People can complain about currencies being debased, but when you see the yen rising everytime we’re in “risk off” mode, you know that Japan has something the rest of the world wants.

Beyond its financial position, there’s another crucial thing that separates itself romt he PIIGS. It’s an orderly country with a pretty well-respected civil society. This is huge. It may have its problems, but it’s not a closet (or out of the closet Banana Republic). Rather than keeping its corrupt leaders, its leaders, if anything are too quick to resign.

As the Greece situation unravelled this year, one storyline that may not have been fully appreciated was Greece’s inability to collect most of the taxes that it owed. This wasn’t just a fiscal problem (though that’s part of it). It was a big signal to the world: Our government really isn’t in control here. You don’t want to lend money to a government telling you that.

With Japan, you can feel confident of totally stable hand-on-the-grip government. They’re not going anywhere. Japan is not a PIIG.

