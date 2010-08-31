Here's Why Japan Didn't Intervene In The "Soaring" Yen

After rumours of a yen intervention hit markets last week, everyone was looking at the soaring Yen as some kind of emergency. Thus we were disappointed when the Bank of Japan announced a relatively minor stimulus — and the yen actually strengthened on the news.

But despite record highs in the dollar-yen trade, the currency has basically kept pace with inflation, as you can see in several charts from Calafia Beach Pundit.

When adjusted for inflation, there’s no yen emergency and Japan doesn’t look so bad.

