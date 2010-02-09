What Happens If Greece Leaves The Eurozone? A Massive Run On The Bank, That's What

From Marginal Revolution:



Talk of Euro abandonment would trigger an immediate run on Greek banks, sending the country into an even deeper hole. Who wants a Euro deposit to be converted into a drachma deposit?

You could imagine keeping current Euro-denominated deposits and adding new drachmas to the system, circulating at a flexible exchange rate. That still might trigger a bank run (who expects the parallel currencies to last forever?). Furthermore the new drachmas would bring seigniorage only if the law forces their overvaluation in some manner; refer back to the earlier discussion of the bank run.

Photo: Drachmas

