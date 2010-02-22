Here's Why It's Different This Time

Many economists still argue that the Great Recession was just like all the others, except a bit bigger.



Here’s why they’re wrong.

Check out the number of people unemployed more than 26 weeks (expressed below as a percentage of the population).

Even if the recovery continues and the number of the long-term unemployed finally stops rising, it will likely take a decade or more for this group to shrink to normal levels.

