Why Nolan Ryan Should Root Against The Rangers In Game 3

While players on the Rangers and Yankees are focused on turning 2-0 series leads into first-round sweeps, club executives might be thinking: “Not so fast!”That’s because both teams would forgo significant revenue gains in the event of a series sweep.



Here’s the deal:

According to BizofBaseball, over the last decade teams averaged between $1.5M and $2M per home playoff game. (Teams refused to disclose exact revenue figures.)

In all required games—the first three games in the divisional round, and the first four in league championship and World Series—the home team keeps just 38.4 per cent of the gate revenue. About 1.4 per cent goes to the umpires and the remaining 60 per cent is allotted to a pool for both teams’ players.

Once the series extends beyond the required contests, the owner of the home team cashes in. That’s when all gate receipts are funneled in his direction, lest the players be tempted to throw the game and earn more cash.

Both the Yankees and the Rangers won the first two games on the road. If their opponents can steal game 3, the club owners would pocket nearly $2 million dollars for hosting that Game 4.

By our estimations, that’s nearly all profit. Based on the Rangers’ leaked financial documents, it seems reasonable to assume that the costs for hosting a game are nullified by revenue from concessions, parking, and advertising.

Really though, Nolan Ryan and the Steinbrenner family shouldn’t start rooting against their teams just yet. Average ticket revenues increase almost 50 per cent between the first and second round, and another 80 per cent between the second round and the World Series. So it’s probably not worth risking a first-round upset for an extra $2M.

