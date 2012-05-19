Here's Why Islam Could End Up Being A Key Ally For Environmentalists

Photo: Getty Images/Paula Bronstein

Green activists may have a somewhat surprising ally in their midst: Islam.According to “Globalized Eco-Islam: A Survey”, recently published by the Leiden University in the Netherlands, a number of Qu’ranic passages talk about the environment, and people find it easier to accept discourse associated with heritage.



While it’s been an uphill task, there have been some successes, and even the UK’s Prince Charles has acknowledged its power.

