Here's Why Islam Could End Up Being A Key Ally For Environmentalists

Green activists may have a somewhat surprising ally in their midst: Islam.According to “Globalized Eco-Islam: A Survey”, recently published by the Leiden University in the Netherlands, a number of Qu’ranic passages talk about the environment, and people find it easier to accept discourse associated with heritage.
While it’s been an uphill task, there have been some successes, and even the UK’s Prince Charles has acknowledged its power.
Passages in the Qu'ran and the Hadith specifically condemn pollution and preach environmental conservation.
Seyyed Hossein Nasr, an Iranian American philosopher, emphasised the sacredness of nature, the inherent balance of the universe, and the significance and responsibilities of mankind in this grand divine scheme.
According to this approach, people should adopt model Islamic virtues, and this spiritual awakening would motivate people to improve society.
Scholars like Ziauddin Sardar felt the need to develop an ethical or 'Islamized' science. The solution was a revival of Islamic scientific principles as a part of the Islamic moral framework of society.
Both approaches consider Western philosophy the root cause of environmental destruction.
Various Islamic countries and organisations have participated in conferences and pledged to adopt resolutions based on Qu'ranic principles.
The Awqaf Foundation, the organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC), and The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural organisation (ISESCO) are just some of the religious bodies that have taken part in more than eight Islamic conferences on the environment since 2000.
Pledges have been made to disseminate Islamic conservation messages through mosques, turn cities 'green', and print Qu'rans on eco-friendly paper, among other things. Not all of them have been implemented.
According to the blog Green Prophet, hima has been practiced on the Arabian Peninsula for 14,000 years. Himas today represent a natural area to be used for public welfare that cannot be privately owned.
While the practice isn't as popular as it once was, himas still exist. It is still forbidden to harm any plant or animal in the areas around Mecca and Medina. A village in Lebanon has revived the concept to preserve its wetlands, and Saudi Arabia's 618 square-mile Asir National Park, home to more than 300 species of birds, was also set up as a Hima.
These mosques, found in Turkey, Germany, England, Dubai, Mali, and Qatar, among others, use sustainable resources like wind and solar, building material like mud, and equipment like solar panels, wind turbines, and natural ventilation to meet their electricity needs. One mosque in Dubai even saved 15,000 gallons of water with self-stopping taps, according to Gulf News.
About 2-3 million Muslims journey to Mecca, Islam's holiest city, every year, according to the Saudi Arabian embassy website. While almost 15,000 buses are used to ferry pilgrims, from 2010 on, visitors have been able to take a train to the holy site, expected to greatly reduce pollution and traffic in Mecca.
Fazlun Khalid, head of the Islamic Foundation for Ecology and Environmental Sciences (IFEES), introduced a system of conservation using Islamic teachings on the islands of Misali and Pemba, off the coast of Tanzania in Africa, after traditional conservation methods failed to gain the locals' support the BBC reports.
Misali is home to more than 300 species of fish and 42 types of coral. The 12,000 residents of Pemba, many of whom are Arab Muslims, depend on fishing and tourism in Misali for survival, but overfishing, deforestation, and destructive poles and nets that broke the coral were destroying the ecosystem.
The Grand Mufti of Egypt made the national Islamic educational and research institute carbon neutral in 2011.
Gomaa has banned the burning of cotton and rice waste by farmers after harvesting season. The smoke from the burnings contributed to what was ominously called the 'Black Cloud' of Egypt: a layer of smog that settled on the capital Cairo.
Fatwas have also been written by Indonesian ulemas (Muslim religious leaders) to ban illegal logging, mining, and burning of forests.
And it may be the future — Islamic conservation is now part of the teachings and curriculum at many mosques and madrassas.
The high social standing of religious leaders in the Muslim community make them perfect conduits for conservation messages.
In 2007, the Algerian Ministry of Religious Affairs, in collaboration with Germany, created a manual that used Qu'ranic verses to explain the position of Islam on the environment, to be used by imams in sermons. In 2010, a textbook explaining the importance of biodiversity was introduced in Qu'ranic schools in an Algerian town. Both have spread to other countries.
