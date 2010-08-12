Here's Why Irish Nuns Are Suing Morgan Stanley

Photo: DeusXFlorida via Flickr

Nuns from Ireland claim that they have lost 5 million euros ($6.5 million) or 80% of their investment because of Morgan Stanley’s “improper actions”, says Financial News.The Sisters of Charity of Jesus and Mary, the Holy Faith Sisters and the Irish Veterinary Benevolent Fund filed a claim against Morgan Stanley for causing them “substantial losses.”



Here’s what it’s all about:

Apparently, the nuns had bought Hybrid Structured euro constant maturity swap notes through a broker and were told they would get steady returns of 6.25%. Part of the deal stipulated that, if the notes’ underlying collateral bonds were downgraded to a certain level, they would be sold immediately.

But according to the claim, Morgan waited too long to sell the bonds and the sisters lost their money. Morgan Stanley allegedly waited five months after the bonds’ downgrade before getting rid of them. It seems like the nuns allege that the bank waited to sell the bonds in order to pocket a fee that they otherwise wouldn’t have earned, “i.e. [they sold the bonds on] the first date upon which MSCS would suffer no loss as a result of the redemption,” in the words of the complaint.

The bank has now 14 days to respond, according to Financial News.

