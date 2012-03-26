Here's Why iPad Prices Are Falling In China's Reseller Market

Photo: Theodore Ritz | Business Insider

iPad prices in China have dropped by roughly 30%, according to reports from Reuters and Financial Times.The model that retails in the US for $500 could fetch as much as $1,100 at Chinese resellers, but now you’d be more likely to see prices around $600 or $700.



According to Xue Jinpeng, a reseller in Beijing’s technology district, told Financial Times that “people are getting a lot more rational about the iPad now. They are willing to wait until prices come down or even until the official launch.”

It might also have to do with the new hardware itself — Annie Zeng, a secretary at an insurance company in Shanghai, said she thinks the new iPad offers no distinct advantages for the higher price.

Reuters suggests it’s as simple as the market being over-saturated.

