Here's why India's fintech sector could boom

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, announced on Tuesday that existing R500 ($9.93) and R1,000 ($19.86) banknotes would no longer be legal tender from November 9, with airports, railway stations, and hospitals only accepting them until November 11.

The government made the surprise move in a bid to combat “black money,” or currency that is unaccounted for, and counterfeit currency. Consumers have until December 30 to exchange their R500 notes for new editions with enhanced security features, while limited numbers of new R2,000 ($39.70) notes have been issued. A replacement R1,000 note will be introduced in “due course,” according to a government official.

Here’s how the government’s move could benefit the fintech sector:

Limited availability of cash will drive people to digital alternatives. The government is restricting the number of notes a consumer can exchange to R4,000 ($79.40). There are also restrictions on ATM withdrawals, and huge queues have already formed outside of post offices and banks, according to the BBC. This means people may not be able to retrieve the new cash they need before official businesses stop accepting the old bills, which could force them to turn to other methods of payments they have not previously considered, including mobile wallets and P2P solutions.

Many segments in India are unbanked, especially drivers, small grocery store (kirana) owners, small retail shop owners, and travel agent businesses, according to Forbes . With a suddenly diminished availability of cash, these segments will be compelled to find alternatives — and many will likely turn to mobile wallets as they are typically easier to acquire than bank accounts with debit cards.

More digital transactions will generate more customer data. This will allow online lending platforms, alt lenders, and other fintechs to make better assessments of potential borrowers’ creditworthiness. As a consequence, availability of credit from these fintechs may increase.

A boost to the fintech sector could help another government policy succeed. The Indian government has been promoting digital finance for some time. Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched United Payments Interface (UPI), a tool that allows users to access multiple bank accounts and merchant payments within a single mobile app. The government is keen on a transition to a cashless economy because it could be cheaper to run, help reduce the underbanked population, and reduce financial crime as electronic payments are easier to track. Growth of the fintech industry, and increased use of fintech products, will only further drive the move toward a cashless economy.

