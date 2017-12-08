Here's why some Hong Kong skyscrapers have gaping holes

Have you ever realised that Hong Kong skyscrapers have holes in them? They’re called dragon gates, and according to the Chinese principle feng shui these holes allow dragons to fly from the mountains to the water each day. It’s believed that blocking the dragon’s path could bring misfortune. Buildings with bad feng shui, such as the Bank of China Tower, have been blamed for surrounding companies going out of business.

