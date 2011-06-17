Here's Why Greek Default Won't Ever Be Priced In

Back on May 26, I was sceptical that Greek bonds were pricing in a massive default, despite the fact that the likes of Martin Feldstein were saying that they were. But even if they weren’t back then, we’re getting closer now. The numbers, courtesy of Peter Rudegair: Greek CDS spreads were 1,400bp on May 26; now they’re more like 1,900bp. Greek 10-year bonds were yielding 16.4% back then; they closed today at 18.3%, with prices at about 50 cents on the dollar. European stocks have lost 5% of their collective value since May 26, and the Thomson Reuters default-probability calculation is now over 90% for Greece.





