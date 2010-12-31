Here's Why Google Won't Become A Wireless Carrier

CNNMoney’s David Goldman speculates today that Google might try to become a wireless carrier to make sure that services like Google Voice and YouTube won’t be blocked by carriers like Verizon and AT&T.



There’s only one problem, as pointed out by MG Siegler at TechCrunch: the existing wireless companies will scream bloody murder to the U.S. government.

Why wouldn’t the government come down on Google’s side? Our handy chart from earlier in December explains:

As if that’s not enough, the centre for Responsive Politics also notes that the CTIA–the lobbying arm of the wireless industry–spent another $6.6 million lobbying in 2010.

Lest this seem too cynical, there’s another reason why Google might not even try to get into the wireless business. The bulk of revenue from Android today comes from Google search. If Google announced plans to get into the wireless business, how long would it take Verizon to call Microsoft and make Bing the default search engine on all Verizon phones and browsers?

See also: The Truth About The FCC’s New Net Neutrality Rules

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.