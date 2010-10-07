Google Invests In Homes For Poor People, Gets Massive Tax Cuts In Return

Google has been investing in low-income housing for the massive tax advantages, according to Bloomberg.



Investments in low-income housing are helping Google offset taxes on the company’s profits.

The move works like this: Google invests in a low-income housing project and receives a tax credit on its investment. That tax credit is of greater value than the actual investment. So if Google invests $1 million in such projects, they actually make back more than $1 million in tax credits.

Google’s investment in the low-income housing market is worth at least $86 million. The company also invested $25 million in a separate deal earlier this year, according to Bloomberg.

This isn’t a short term investment for Google, as the tax credits make take some 10 years to sort out. But it may be worth it for yields that could be around 10%.

See Also: Google Blows A Lot Of Money On Weird Investments – Here’s Why

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.