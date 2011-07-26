Here's Why Google+ Is Banning (Some) Fake Names

Google is still figuring out what to do with Google+ profiles that use fake names.



Google has banned profiles from real people who want to use their common online pseudonym, while allowing obviously fake profiles from historical figures like Thomas Paine to run free while it tries to hunt all of them down.

Yesterday, Google+ chief Vic Gundotra told Robert Scoble that Google is trying to set a positive tone on the service.

It’s not about banning all fake names. But Google is going to crack down on names that use weird or upside-down characters, or that are obviously fake and potentially offensive like God. (Although Jesus Christ is apparently a project manager for DHL.)

Reading between the lines, Gundotra wants Google+ to be approachable. Having lots of obviously fake profiles and aliases makes it look like a geek hangout that normal people won’t understand.

Gundotra also said that Google+ will do a better job communicating with people whose profiles are going to be removed, and will put a system in place to handle pseudonyms, so you can register under your given name and have your profile appear under a fake name.

Google has also struggled to figure out how to handle business profiles and celebrities, but that’s why Google+ is a “limited field test” — to let Google collect real-world data about what people are excited and angry about, and then make changes accordingly. That’s how Google has always worked.

