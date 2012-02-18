Getting Your Pet From A Breeder Could Save You Tons

Photo: Flickr / L.C.Nøttaasen

Adding a new furry animal to the family can be exciting but incredibly costly.In an attempt to save money, families might opt to skimp on the purchase price of their new dog or cat by working with a backyard breeder or pet store instead of a quality breeder.



Wrong decision.

While prices for a pup from a topnotch breeder can range in the thousands, shelling out the extra cash upfront can save you tons later, says Forbes.com’s Allen St. John.

The price difference between a $900 dog from the pet store and $2,000 purebred is 24 cents per day for a 12-year life span, St. John says.

A quarter per day isn’t all that much considering how much you’re gaining in return.

Breeders go to extra lengths to ensure your new pup will be healthy. They check several generations of the potential parents’ health records for any glaring problems (heart, eye, hip) before breeding.

So while your new pup will not be guaranteed invincibility, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll avoid costly visits to the emergency room in the future. (See 9 ways to reduce your pet bill.)

Breeders also check for temperament problems which will help you avoid paying for canine behaviour therapy, St. John points out.

Truth is, a new pet will undoubtedly cost you regardless; St. John says he spends more than $1,000 per year for his healthy, low-maintenance golden retriever.

Choosing to invest a little more in the initial purchase price could be the best move for long term savings.

