Why General Motors Will Rue The Day It Dissed Facebook

Photo: didbygraham via Flickr

One of Facebook’s largest ad buyers, TBG Digital, says General Motors was off its rocker for pulling its Facebook ads.GM created a stir when it pulled $10 million in ads from Facebook Tuesday, right in time for the company’s expected IPO.



While sources have told Business Insider that some people on Facebook’s ad sales team are pissed off, particularly since GM used an advertising strategy that was essentially the exact opposite of what Facebook suggests companies do, Facebook hasn’t commented given in its pre-IPO status.

TBG, however, has given BI a slideshow explaining why GM ditching Facebook was a huge mistake in the long term, which could reduce the effectiveness of the company’s ad budget by 30 per cent. (Of course, TBG has a conflict here: It makes money when clients like GM buy Facebook ads through it.)

