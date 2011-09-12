A Little More On Today's French Bank Carnage

Photo: ericskiff on Flickr

With $89 billlion in exposures to Greece alone (not to mention exposures to the other PIIGS if contagion ensues) it should come as little surprise that French banks are getting smashed this morning.BNP Paribas is down 9.15%, SocGen is off 12.04%, and Credit Agricole is minus 9.09% this morning.



Geoffroy Perreira, a trader at Investment Strategy, told WSJ, “French banks have not been as cautious on Greece as other European banks, which is making investors nervous.”

That’s the reason Moody’s will reportedly slash the ratings of all three major banks this week.

SocGen just announced plans to fight back against the downgrade, with plans to raise $5.4 billion by 2013 through asset disposals, according to FT. It has already raised some $11 billion this year, with nearly $5 billion through asset disposals.

While leaders of French banks and the French government are making a string of public statements talking about the stability and strong capitalisation of these banks, France has not yet followed Germany in making an announcement regarding plans to bail out its banks if Greece defaults.

This possibility is becoming increasingly likely.

“The governments are going to have to put their hands in their pockets” in order to avoid a “major banking crisis,” Russel Jones of the Australian Westpac said in a Bloomberg report.

Meanwhile, interbank lending in Europe is at its most expensive since August 2010, with 3-month LIBOR USD rates topping 0.343.

